She survived brutal rape by ‘East Area Rapist’ in 1976. She wants you to help find him

Jane Carson-Sandler was brutally raped by a serial killer 41 years ago in her Citrus Heights, Calif., home. Her rapist is known as the East Area Rapist, Original Night Stalker and Golden State Killer. He's still never been caught. Carson-Sandler now lives in Sun City — and dedicates her life to helping other women who've been sexually assaulted.

Ashley Jean Reese/Staff video

with footage from the FBI