More Videos

Meet the injured German Shepherd puppies healing at the Sacramento SPCA

Meet the injured German Shepherd puppies healing at the Sacramento SPCA

Pause
Sacramento Police release body cam footage of man wrestling officer to the ground, stealing duty weapon

Sacramento Police release body cam footage of man wrestling officer to the ground, stealing duty weapon

Milo Fitch announces candidacy for Sacramento county Sheriff

Milo Fitch announces candidacy for Sacramento county Sheriff

Should boys and girls get the HPV vaccine?

Should boys and girls get the HPV vaccine?

Why was this cute kitten in the back of Placer County patrol car?

Why was this cute kitten in the back of Placer County patrol car?

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of March 8

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of March 8

Samhita Kumar wins the California Central Valley Spelling Bee again

Samhita Kumar wins the California Central Valley Spelling Bee again

See how March’s snowfall dramatically changed the Sierra snowpack

See how March’s snowfall dramatically changed the Sierra snowpack

While smoking, this arsonist used flammable liquid to ignite a vehicle in Stockton

While smoking, this arsonist used flammable liquid to ignite a vehicle in Stockton

Crews battle Orangevale house fire

Crews battle Orangevale house fire

This video by the nonprofit 3 Strands Global features human trafficking survivor Brianna Williams, and three others discussing their stories and the warning signs of human trafficking.
This video by the nonprofit 3 Strands Global features human trafficking survivor Brianna Williams, and three others discussing their stories and the warning signs of human trafficking.

Local

Anti-trafficking nonprofit wins ‘Fast Pitch’ contest at Golden 1 Center

By Michael Mcgough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

March 09, 2018 04:23 PM

A nonprofit that seeks to prevent human trafficking through educational efforts, 3Strands Global Foundation won top honors at this year's Social Venture Partners' Fast Pitch Sacramento competition.

Fast Pitch is a program designed to help nonprofit organizations fine-tune quick, three-minute "elevator pitches." Narrowed from an initial list of 40, 20 semifinalists earned coaching; then, the top 10 finalists convened Thursday at Golden 1 Center with $80,000 in prizes up for grabs.

A statement on 3Strands' website reads: "We believe a world free from human trafficking will only exist if we come together and collaborate as a united force," and features "reintegration, education and mobilization" as the organization's key steps to preventing trafficking. The organization is based in El Dorado Hills.

Last year's winner, the Sacramento Public Library Foundation, earned a $10,000 cash prize and a $15,000 "marketing makeover." Though SVP has yet to publicize the exact distribution of this year's prizes on its website, retweets by the organization of posts by event judges and attendees confirm that 3Strands took first place, KidsFirst earned second, and Children’s Choice for Hearing and Talking Center of Sacramento finished third.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Winners were jointly decided by event attendees, the judges and SVP's coaches.

"This is a crime that’s hidden in plain sight," 3Strands CEO Ashlie Bryant told the Roseville & Granite Bay Press Tribune. "Seventy-eight percent of victims interviewed in a San Diego study in 2016 did not know they were being trafficked."

According to the state Attorney General's Office, California's rate of human trafficking ranks among the highest in the country. It had 1,331 cases in 2016, with nearly 1,100 involving sex trafficking.

Bryant made the group's winning pitch Thursday.

Part of SVP Sacramento's mission statement on its website reads: "We connect philanthropists and strengthen non-profits." The Sacramento chapter was founded in 2008.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg also had a role in this year's competition.

Here were the 10 finalists for 2018:

  Comments  