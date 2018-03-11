City of Rocklin releases beautiful tribute video for 125th anniversary

In celebration of its 125th anniversary, the city of Rocklin dropped a video highlighting the city's past, present and future at the State of the City of Rocklin presentation on Friday.

The city posted the video on their Facebook page the same way. The clip is reminiscent of a tourism ad, and was produced by local production firm Taylor McMahon Video Production. It features many local businesses, including Moksa Brewing, Blacktop Comedy and Ruhkala Granite.

Rocklin's anniversary celebrations began on Feb. 24, the city's actual anniversary, with a community celebration at Quarry Park, which included music, food trucks and historic displays, according to an earlier Bee article on the anniversary.

The city began as a simple quarry town in 1893, according to the video, before blossoming into the booming suburb it is today. The video highlights Rocklin's roots before taking viewers on a tour through the city's local businesses and attractions.

Rocklin's city government collaborated with the Rocklin Area Chamber of Commerce, the Rocklin Historical Society and the Rocklin Kiwanis Club to put together the anniversary celebrations.