Bomb threats prompt evacuation of Solano Community College campuses

March 12, 2018 03:15 PM

Solano Community College campuses were evacuated Monday afternoon after staff members received telephone calls saying bombs had been placed on the campuses in Fairfield, Vacaville and Vallejo.

A staff member received a call about 12:05 p.m. from a male who said there were bombs on the three campuses, according to a Solano County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. Abut three minutes later, another staff member received a call from an unknown female caller who made the same vague threats.

College administrators, as a precaution, decided to issue a mandatory evacuation order for the campuses.

Law enforcement officers were sweeping the campus for any explosive devices, the news release said.

.All Monday classes, including night classes, have been canceled, according to a Solano Community College Facebook post.

