Local

Student arrested after alleged threats against Union Mine High School staff member

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

March 12, 2018 04:28 PM

An El Dorado County high school student has been arrested after allegedly making threats against a staff member at Union Mind High School.

The student, a juvenile who has not been named, was arrested Monday on suspicion of making criminal threats and booked into El Dorado County Juvenile Hall, according to a Sheriff's Office news release. The high school is in the community of El Dorado, south of Placerville.

Sheriff's officials recently received a report from Union Mine High School administrators regarding a threat against a staff member. After speaking with deputies, the student was immediately removed from the campus, the news release said.

Detectives conducted an investigation and a warrant was issued for the student's arrest.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Currently, there are no other known or credible threats to Union Mine High School or any other schools," the news release said.

  Comments  