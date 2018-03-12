Student arrested after alleged threats against Union Mine High School staff member

An El Dorado County high school student has been arrested after allegedly making threats against a staff member at Union Mind High School.
The student, a juvenile who has not been named, was arrested Monday on suspicion of making criminal threats and booked into El Dorado County Juvenile Hall, according to a Sheriff's Office news release. The high school is in the community of El Dorado, south of Placerville.
Sheriff's officials recently received a report from Union Mine High School administrators regarding a threat against a staff member. After speaking with deputies, the student was immediately removed from the campus, the news release said.
Detectives conducted an investigation and a warrant was issued for the student's arrest.
Never miss a local story.
"Currently, there are no other known or credible threats to Union Mine High School or any other schools," the news release said.
Comments