Two men convicted in pot-related attempted murder, robbery

Two men have been convicted of a 2015 attempted murder and robbery during a marijuana deal in which the victim was seriously injured.
A Sacramento County jury on Tuesday also found that Gerald Fernandez, 23, and Allen Chao, 32,used a firearm causing great bodily injury in connection with both counts, according to a Sacramento Count District Attorney's Office news release.
On Feb. 12, 2015, Fernandez arranged a marijuana deal with the victim. When he and Chao met with the victim, Fernandez pulled out a .40 caliber firearm. Chao also was armed with a .25 caliber gun, the news release said. Fernandez and Chao shot the victim several times in the chest and stomach, then fled.
The victim, though critically wounded, was able to call 911 was was transported to a hospital. He underwent multiple surgeries and remained in the hospital and a physical rehabilitation facility for months, according to the news release.
Sacramento Police Department detectives worked through phone records and interviews to identify Fernandez and Chao as the shooters. The District Attorney's Crime Lab linked Chao to the crime through DNA and ballistics tests on the .25 caliber gun, which was recovered during a separate Elk Grove Police Department investigation, the news release said.
Fernandez and Chao are to be sentenced May 4 by Sacramento Superior Court Judge Robert Twiss.
