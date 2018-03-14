Police seek car burglary suspect accused of firing shots at West Sacramento home

West Sacramento police are trying to identify a suspected car burglar who is accused of firing a shot into a home early Wednesday morning.
The incident occurred about 4 a.m. in the 1500 block of Limewood Road in West Sacramento. Surveillance photos and video released by the Police Department show the man apparently trying to break into vehicles.
At one point, the man fired several gunshots, one of which struck a home in the residential neighborhood said, Sgt. Roger Kinney, Police Department spokesman. Kinney declined to say what prompted the gunfire, but said no one was injured.
The man then fled the area. in what was described as a mid-1980s white Econoline van.
The man is described as white, about 6 feet tall with a medium build, a receding hairline with longer hair in the back, and scruffy, unshaven facial hair.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the West Sacramento Police Department's Crime Tip Line at 916-617-4747, or email crimetip@cityofwestsacramento.org.
