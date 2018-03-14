Two men severely burned in honey oil lab explosion at Stockton home

Two men have been transported to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento with severe burns following the explosion of a butane honey oil lab at a Stockton home Wednesday afternoon, according to a Stockton Police Department Facebook post.
One photo posted by the Police Department shows flames shooting from the garage of a two-story home in the 4300 block of Pebble Beach Drive. Another shows a burned car inside an extensively damage garage.
Police and firefighters were on scene investigating the incident about 6 p.m. and asked people to avoid the area.
