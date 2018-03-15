Registered sex offender pleads guilty to receiving child porn

A registered sex offender faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to receiving child pornography.

Marc Christopher Turner, 44, of Sacramento entered the plea in federal court Thursday, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office news release.

Law enforcement agents searched Turner's apartment in September 2016. A review of his computer turned up 90 videos and 171 still images depicting sexual abuse and exploitation of minors, the news release said. Turner was a registered sex offender because of a previous conviction in federal court in Sacramento for distributing child pornography.

He is to be sentenced May 31 by U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley.

The case was investigated by the Sacramento Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, a federally and state-funded task force managed by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department with agents from federal, state and local agencies. It investigates online child exploitation crimes, including child pornography, enticement and sex trafficking.