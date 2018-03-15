Marysville woman missing two days after leaving work in Nevada County

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a Marysville woman who was last seen Tuesday in the North San Juan area.
Sheryl Lynn Donovan was last seen about 6 p.m. Tuesday leaving her job. She was believed to have been headed to her home in Marysville, but her route of travel was unknown, according to a Sheriff's Office Facebook post.
Donovan was driving a 2000 Gold Ford Explorer similar to one shown in a photo released by the Sheriff's Office. Her vehicle's license plate number is 6NST499.
Anyone with information regarding Donovan's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Department’s investigations division at 530-265-1263 or the 24-hour dispatch line, 530-265-7880.
