Prison psychologist reported recovering after being repeatedly punched by inmate

A staff psychologist at California State Prison, Sacramento, in Folsom is reported recovering from an attack by an inmate Thursday.
The incident occurred about 10:55 a.m in the Enhance Outpatient Treatment Center in the prison's Facility B. Inmate Edjuan Scott repeatedly punched the psychologist, a woman, in the mouth, according to a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The blow knocked the woman backward, causing her to strike her head on the ground and lose consciousness.
Other staff members came to her aid and used force to stop the attack, according to the news release.
The psychologist regained consciousness and was transported to and outside hospital, where she received sutures to her lip and was awaiting results of additional tests. Her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, the news release said.
Scott, 34, was treated for minor injuries, including a scratch on the back of his head. He will be placed in the prison's administrative segregation unit while the incident is investigated., according to the news release.
Scott entered the prison system June 21, 2012 from Contra Costa County and was serving a life sentence with possibility of parole for second-degree robbery with the use of a firearm, evading police, attempted murder of a peace officer, discharging a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
