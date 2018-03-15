Dixon man allegedly arranged for bombing of brother's Suisun City home

Two Solano County men have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Sacramento for allegedly conspiring to bomb a home in Suisun City last month.
The four-count indictment, returned Thursday, charges 33-year-old Thomas Wayne Capenhurst of Dixon, and 20-year-old Robert Lee McGraw of Fairfield with conspiracy, malicious use of explosive materials and using a destructive device during a crime of violence, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office news release. McGraw also is charged with possessing an unregistered destructive device.
Capenhurst allegedly offered to pay McGraw and another man $10,000 each to place pipe bombs at his brother's house in Suisun City. Capenhurst is accused of giving McGraw three homemade pipe bombs and directing him to "try to knock the house down", the news release said.
The federal complaint alleges that just before 1 a.m. Feb. 17, McGraw walked to the front door of a home on Blue Jay Drive in Suisun City and set one of the pipe bombs on the front porch. He allegedly lit the fuse, banged on the front door, then ran.
The pipe bomb detonated, blowing the front door off its hinges, the news release said. Law enforcement officers found pieces of metal shrapnel lodged in the exterior walls of the house and nearby windows broken.
A family of five was inside the house at the time, having just returned from a trip to the Bay Area, according to the news release.
The case resulted from an investigation by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Solano County Violent Crimes Task Force and the Suisun City Police Department. Assistance also was provided by the Solano County Sheriff's Office, the California Highway Patrol, and the Dixon, Fairfield, Vacaville, Vallejo and Benicia police departments.
