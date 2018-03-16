Community comes to the defense of Dry Creek Elementary School

Around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, March 12, 2018, a car careened out of the US Bank parking garage, went across 7th Street and crashed into the 7th and Capitol light-rail station. One person was injured.The crash closed 7th Street.
A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on J and 5th streets. It appeared the victim sustained moderate to severe injuries and was transported to the hospital. The vehicle sustained significant windshield and hood damage.
To celebrate the city's 125th anniversary, Rocklin commissioned a local videographer to create a tribute to the city's history as a small quarry town and present as a Sacramento suburb full of culture and successful local business.
A night club in Miami, Florida has been criticized after the emergence of a video showing a panicked horse bucking and throwing off a female rider. The horse was being used as part of the entertainment in the club.
Two German Shepherd mix puppies were left outside the Sacramento SPCA with huge wounds on their necks, possibly from a dog attack. The SPCA treated their wounds, and the dogs are recovering well in foster care.
After responding to reports of a man with a knife near Elvas Avenue and J Street, Sacramento Police body cam footage shows the man wrestling a police officer to the ground and stealing and firing the officer's gun.
The human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. The HPV vaccine, when administered to boys and girls, can prevent transmission of the virus and reduce the risk of related cancers.
A cute kitten befriended a Placer County sheriff's deputy one night and hopped into his patrol car with him. The deputy was between having police dogs with him at the time so the cat was safe. Placer county Sheriff's Office posted the video Thursday.