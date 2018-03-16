Bus breaks man's fall from Highway 99 overpass in Elk Grove

A passenger bus was credited with breaking a man's fall from a pedestrian overpass on Highway 99 in Elk Grove on Friday afternoon.
Elk Grove police dispatchers received a call about 2:40 p.m. regarding a man who was standing outside the fence on the overpass just north of Elk Grove Boulevard, said Sgt. Josh Magdaleno, police spokesman.
Officers were on scene within minutes and a hostage negotiation officer began talking with the man, Magdaleno said. Traffic on the northbound freeway was stopped and a sheriff's deputy worked to maneuver a passenger bus underneath the overpass.
The man lost his grip on the fence and fell onto the top of the bus, Magdaleno said.
Officer Michael Bradley, California Highway Patrol spokesman, said the distance from the overpass to the top of the bus was likely 5 to 7 feet.
The man was transported to an area hospital.
