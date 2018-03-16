Local

Police searching for Elk Grove man with mental disabilities

March 16, 2018 09:30 PM

Elk Grove police are asking the public's help in locating a 21-year-old man who has mental disabilities.

Matthew Szymanski was last seen in the area of Franklin and Laguna boulevards, according to a Police Department Twitter post.

He is described as white, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. He was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department dispatch center at 916-714-5115

