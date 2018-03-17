Bunoverload: Sacramento SPCA asks for donations, supplies as 286 rescued rabbits arrive

Dubbing the surprise event "#bunoverload2018," the Sacramento Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is reaching out for supplies and monetary donations for a big new batch of rabbits.
How many bunnies is an overload? Nearly 300, in this case.
According to a Facebook post, the Sacramento SPCA received 286 rabbits late Friday evening. They are not currently up for adoption, according to SPCA Facebook comments, as they are part of an ongoing investigation.
All the rabbits were taken from a single property in Folsom, ABC 10 and FOX 40 have reported, according to Folsom police. The pets' living situation was deemed unsanitary by animal control, and the law limits ownership to two rabbits per residence, so they were transported to Sacramento Friday night.
The SPCA has asked for cages, litter boxes, ceramic bowls, rabbit water bottles and rabbit toys. They have already received enough hay for the time, according to a Saturday update.
Sacramento SPCA is located at 6201 Florin Perkins Road, (916) 383-7387. The facility has asked that in-person drop-offs be made during operating hours. Online monetary donations can be made here.
