Old Sac fills up with the Irish and their fans

While riding in the parade, “Luck” the leprechaun hands a string of green beads to Adam Ubrick, 7, of South Land Park during the 22nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Old Sacramento on Saturday.
Kellan Mulholland, 7, of Marysville dresses the part.
More than 50 units with nearly 1,000 marchers were featured in the 22nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Old Sacramento on Saturday.
David Horsley of West Sacramento, right, sits on the sidewalk with his son Davin Horsley, 4, to watch the 22nd annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in old Sacramento on Saturday, March 17, 2018.
Grand Marshal of the event, local TV personality Mark S. Allen, waves to the crowd lining the streets.
Irish dancers in elaborate Celtic costumes, bagpipers, bands, military regiments, police and fire representatives, costumed marchers and a variety of cultural organizations participated, as the appreciative crowd cheered.
Randall Benton
rbenton@sacbee.com