Slow down and watch the birds enjoying Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area

There's been some great bird watching going on over the past couple of weeks along the Interstate 80 corridor known as the Yolo Bypass, where commuters head from Sacramento to the Bay Area.
A series of videos shot by Jim Morris of the California Wildlife Commission bears witness to how the Yolo County Wildlife Area has attracted large numbers of pelicans, ducks, geese, egrets, herons, songbirds and hawks.
In the 1990s, the 16,600-acre wetland area was designated an official wildlife area. It's also part of the area's flood control efforts. About 4,000 acres of the space is currently farmed for domestic and wild rice, "much of which offers a winter buffet for migrating ducks and geese," according to the Visit California website.
