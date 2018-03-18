Slow down and watch the birds enjoying Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area
A series of videos shot by Jim Morris of the California Wildlife Commission shows how the Yolo County Wildlife Area near Sacramento has attracted large numbers of pelicans, ducks, geese, egrets, herons, songbirds and hawks.
A security camera above a refrigerator shows six bears invading a Lake Tahoe vacation home through a window in October 2017. The homeowner who shared this video asked not to be identified because he fears harassment from bear advocates in the area.
A snowplow clears a path ealy Friday at Homewood Mountain Resort on Lake Tahoe’s west shore.The resort reported that it has received 24 inches in the past 24 hours, bringing the three-day storm total to 58 inches.
The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District knocked out a large barn fire off Carlisle Avenue in South Sacramento on Friday. The barn, an outbuilding and former residence, was largely destroyed in the blaze.
Baby Thomas, a puppy at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter, will receive craniotomy surgery to remove the loose bone fragments which are resting on his brain. The damage to the right hemisphere of his brain is impacting his balance, hearing,