Slow down and watch the birds enjoying Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area

A series of videos shot by Jim Morris of the California Wildlife Commission shows how the Yolo County Wildlife Area near Sacramento has attracted large numbers of pelicans, ducks, geese, egrets, herons, songbirds and hawks.
California Rice Commission
Watch six bears ransack a Lake Tahoe vacation home

Environment

Watch six bears ransack a Lake Tahoe vacation home

A security camera above a refrigerator shows six bears invading a Lake Tahoe vacation home through a window in October 2017. The homeowner who shared this video asked not to be identified because he fears harassment from bear advocates in the area.

Snowplow clears way at Homewood

Weather

Snowplow clears way at Homewood

A snowplow clears a path ealy Friday at Homewood Mountain Resort on Lake Tahoe’s west shore.The resort reported that it has received 24 inches in the past 24 hours, bringing the three-day storm total to 58 inches.