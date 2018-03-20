The FBI seeks to identify a man, known for wearing hoodies and ball caps, who is suspected of robbing four banks in Yolo and Placer counties since late November 2017.
The FBI seeks to identify a man, known for wearing hoodies and ball caps, who is suspected of robbing four banks in Yolo and Placer counties since late November 2017. Federal Bureau of Investigation
The FBI seeks to identify a man, known for wearing hoodies and ball caps, who is suspected of robbing four banks in Yolo and Placer counties since late November 2017. Federal Bureau of Investigation

Local

Suspected Placer County bank robber, known for his hoodies and ball caps, sought by FBI

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

March 20, 2018 04:06 PM

The FBI is asking the public's help in identifying a suspected bank robber known for wearing hoodies and a baseball-style cap.

The man is sought in connection with four bank robberies that have occurred in Yolo and Placer counties since late November.

The first robbery was reported at 5:20 p.m Nov. 28 at 2121 Cowell Blvd. in Davis. The other three occurred in Placer County: at 5:33 p.m. March 8 at First US Community Credit Union, 424 Grass Valley Highway in Auburn; at 6:20 p.m. Friday at U.S. Bank, 4805 Granite Drive in Rocklin; and at 6:20 p.m. Monday, at 1080 Pleasant Grove Blvd. in Roseville.

The man was also seen at two other banks prior to robberies that occurred the same day, according to an FBI news release. He was spotted about 5:50 p.m. Friday at the Wells Fargo Bank at 8650 Sierra College Blvd. in Roseville, and at 5:45 p.m. Monday, at Chase Bank, 1800 Douglas Blvd, Roseville.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The man is described as white, 20 to 30 years old, approximately 6 feet tall with a large build. He frequently has worn hoodies and ball caps during the robberies.

He has handed demand notes to tellers and left the banks without incident after receiving money, the news release said.

The robberies are being investigated by the FBI and the Auburn, Davis, Rocklin and Roseville police departments, Anyone with information pertaining to the robberies is asked to contact one of the agencies. Tips also may be submitted online to the FBI, at https://tips.fbi.gov/

  Comments  