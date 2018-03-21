Man killed in Highway 49 collision identified as Auburn resident

A man killed Tuesday morning in a three-vehicle collision on Highway 49 north of Auburn has been identified by the Placer County sheriff's coroner as 55-year-old Arthur Blankenship of Auburn.
Blankenship was driving a 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis eastbound on Joeger Road about 5:40 a.m., approaching Highway 49 north of Auburn, according to a California Highway Patrol news release. A 43-year-old Grass Valley man driving a 2008 Ford F-150 and a 16-year-old Grass Valley girl driving a 2017 Toyota Rav4 were both southbound in different lanes on Highway 49, approaching Joeger Road.
The Marquis entered the intersection in front of the Ford truck, which struck the driver's side of the Marquis. The truck was then struck by the left rear of the Toyota. The Mercury and the truck came to rest blocking the northbound lanes of Highway 49.
Blankenship was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck complained of pain after the crash, while the Toyota driver reported no injuries, according to the CHP..
