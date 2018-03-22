Update: Interstate 5 shut down in downtown Sacramento by hundreds protesting police shooting

Hundreds of protesters demonstrating against the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark shut down Interstate 5 in both directions in downtown Sacramento at the height of the afternoon commute Thursday.

Protesters began at Cesar Chavez Plaza across from City Hall, went into the building chanting "Face the people!" and moved back outside onto I Street before making their way to the freeway.

Protesters are standing in front of a semi and other cars chanting "Shut it down!" and "Don't shoot, it's a cell phone!" Clark was shot while holding a cell phone.

They also started yelling "We don't want you" as a CHP helicopter flew overhead. A Sheriff's Department helicopter was involved in the fatal shooting of Clark - the copter spotted him running through the Meadowview neighborhood and led officers to him.

By 5:30 p.m., southbound lanes reopened with traffic moving slowly, but protesters remained on northbound lanes.

Protesters shut down Interstate 5 during the afternoon commute on Thursday, March 22, 2018 to demonstrate aganist the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark. Renée C. Byer The Sacramento Bee

This is a breaking news story. Check back for details.