Suspect arrested in social media threat targeting McClatchy High School

McClatchy High School officials report that a juvenile was arrested Thursday in connection with a threat against the school posted on social media.
The school was informed that police had contacted the individual suspected of posting the threat and following an interview, the suspect was arrested, according to a letter to parents from Assistant Principal Matt Schlager posted on Twitter. The suspect is a juvenile and does not attend McClatchy, the letter stated.
An earlier Twitter post said school officials were told that the threat "was specific to after the spring break."
