Propane tanks, gas cans found in vehicle after fiery crash at Travis AFB

Propane tanks and gasoline cans were among items found inside an a vehicle involved in a fiery crash near Travis Air Force Base's main gate Wednesday night, killing the driver, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The FBI on Friday identified the driver as 51-year-old Hafiz Kazi of Sausalito.
The incident was reported about 7 p.m. Wednesday when, according to Travis Air For Base officials, a car gained unauthorized access to the base's main gate. The car crashed shortly afterward and a fire occurred in the vehicle, according to an FBI news release.
Emergency personnel from the base and the city of Fairfield responded, along the Travis Air Force Base's Explosives Ordnance Disposal Team, the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the FBI. The FBI is leading the joint investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the incident, the news release said.
Never miss a local story.
The FBI reported that investigators found five propane tanks, a gym bag with personal effects, three phones, three plastic one-gallon gas cans and several lighters inside the vehicle.
"We know that the community is concerned, but we can assure everyone that we are unaware of any specific threat to Travis Air Force Base and the Fairfied community," Sean Ragan, special agent in charge of the FBI's Sacramento Field Office, said n a written statement. "We continue to seek the answer to the question of why this man acted in the manner he did. We appreciate the public’s concern and patience as we continue to follow all investigative leads in order to provide a factual basis for the events that occurred."
Anyone with information about Hafiz Kazi is asked to submit a tip to the FBI online, at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI Sacramento Field Office at 916-746-7000.
Comments