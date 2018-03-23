Crowd chants 'Say his name' while approaching officers in protest

A police officer was hit in the head by a flying object during a protest for Stephon Clark at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center on March 22. Protesters blocked the entrance to the arena and marched through the streets.
Activists with Black Lives Matter and other groups blocked the entrance to Golden 1 Center during Thursday night's Kings game to protest the shooting of Stephon Clark by Sacramento Police officers on Sunday.
