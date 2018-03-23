Missing amid snowy conditions for 10 days, Marysville nurse has been found safe

A Marysville woman who had been reported missing 10 days earlier was found safe Friday, according to a Nevada County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

Missing since March 13, Sheryl Lynn Donovan was last seen leaving her job in the North San Juan area in a gold Ford Explorer, according to the original Sheriff's Office post from March 15, which was updated 7:30 p.m. Friday to reflect that she has been located.

In an emotional, 8-minute Facebook live video posted Friday evening, Donovan's daughter Ashley Ehlert tearfully rejoices at the good news and gives a summary of what happened.

"Spread the word, my mom is found. She is alive," Ehlert begins the video. "... My mom is alive. She got lost. She got stuck. She got stuck in the snow. She tried to get out. She got stuck in the mud. She ran out of gas. She didn't know where she was. She did everything she could, everything she knew to stay alive."

Ehlert adds that Donovan stayed in her car, using "everything she had in her car" to stay warm, and was without food for those 10 days. Sometime Friday, Donovan left her car and flagged down a passing car, which picked her up. She was then taken into the care of law enforcement officials.

"The timeline is unclear," Ehlert explains.

According to her public Facebook profile, Ehlert lives in Virginia. She had made multiple posts and videos every day since March 14, asking for help and offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with info about Donovan's whereabouts.

Donovan is a nurse who was working at a client's home Tuesday, the day she went missing, according to FOX 40.