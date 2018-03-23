Remembering Stephon Clark at a candlelight vigil

Katelyn Camero, 6 1/2, left, David Massey, 9, center, and his brother Jayden Shermer, 8, right, participate in the candlelight vigil for Stephon Clark Friday.
Renee C. Byer
rbyer@sacbee.com
Jayden Shermer, 8, lights a candle during a vigil for Stephon Clark at the intersection of Florin and 29th Street on Friday March 23, 2018 in Sacramento. Stephon Clark was killed by Sacramento Police earlier in the week in the backyard of his grandmother's home.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
pkitagaki@sacbee.com
Amauria Hawkins, right, lights candles spelling out "ZOE," the nickname of their friend Stephon Clark.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
pkitagaki@sacbee.com
Stevante Clark, the brother of Stephon Clark, is given flowers as he stopped in an SUV at the intersection of Florin and 29th Street during a vigil for his brother Friday night.
Renee C. Byer
rbyer@sacbee.com
Stevante Clark, the brother of Stephon Clark hangs out the window of an SUV at the intersection of Florin and 29th Street during a vigil for his brother in Sacramento, on Fri., March 23, 2018. His brother Stephon was unarmed when he was shot and killed by Sacramento Police in his grandmother’s back yard.
Renée C. Byer
rbyer@sacbee.com
Demonstrators participate in the candlelight vigil for Stephon Clark.
Renee C. Byer
rbyer@sacbee.com
Demonstrators call for justice during a candlelight vigil for Stephon Clark at the intersection of Florin and 29th Street.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
pkitagaki@sacbee.com
A person holds sage during the candlelight vigil for Stephon Clark Friday.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
pkitagaki@sacbee.com
Maria Castro of Sacramento joins other demonstrators as she holds candles and a sign.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
pkitagaki@sacbee.com
Maria Castro holds candles and a sign during the candlelight vigil for Stephon Clark
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
pkitagaki@sacbee.com
David Massey, 9, left, and his brother Jayden Shermer, 8, hold candles as they participate in a candlelight vigil for Stephon Clark at the intersection of Florin and 29th Street in Sacramento.
Renee C. Byer
rbyer@sacbee.com
Stevante Clark, the brother of Stephon Clark hangs out the window of an SUV at the intersection of Florin and 29th Street during a vigil for his brother in Sacramento, on Fri., March 23, 2018.
Renée C. Byer
rbyer@sacbee.com
Gabriel Give, 34, holds a fist in the air as he participates in a candlelight vigil for Stephon Clark.
Renee C. Byer
rbyer@sacbee.com
Stevante Clark, left, wears a shirt with his a picture of his brother Stephon Clark. He asked the crowd to do no violence.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
pkitagaki@sacbee.com
Stevante Clark, left, wears a shirt with a picture of his brother Stephon Clark.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
pkitagaki@sacbee.com
Demonstrators embrace in a candlelight vigil for Stephon Clark Friday night.
Renee C. Byer
rbyer@sacbee.com
Stevante Clark, left, holds poster of his brother Stephon Clark. Stephon Clark was killed by Sacramento Police earlier in the week in the backyard of his grandmother's home.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
pkitagaki@sacbee.com
Demonstrators listen to Stevante Clark during Friday’s candlelight vigil. He asked the crowd to do no violence. Stephon Clark was killed by Sacramento Police earlier in the week in the backyard of his grandmother's home.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
pkitagaki@sacbee.com
Stevante Clark, center, wears a shirt with a picture of his brother Stephon Clark, and looks at candles that spell out his brother's nickname of "ZOE" during the vigil.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
pkitagaki@sacbee.com
Stevante Clark is overcome with emotion.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
pkitagaki@sacbee.com
Stevante Clark shakes hand of people at the vigil.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
pkitagaki@sacbee.com
Demonstrators march down Florin Road during a candlelight vigil for Stephon Clark on Friday. Stephon Clark was killed by Sacramento Police earlier in the week in the backyard of his grandmother's home.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
pkitagaki@sacbee.com
Demonstrators participate in a candlelight vigil for Stephon Clark at the intersection of Florin and 29th Street in Sacramento.
Renee C. Byer
rbyer@sacbee.com
Katelyn Camero, 6 1/2, center, holds a candle as dad Paul Desrochers, left, and mom Jessica Surratt, behind her, as she participated in the candlelight vigil for Stephon Clark.
Renee C. Byer
rbyer@sacbee.com
Demonstrators hold up their cell phones in a candlelight vigil for Stephon Clark. Clark was unarmed holding his cell phone when he was shot and killed by Sacramento Police in his grandmother’s back yard.
Renee C. Byer
rbyer@sacbee.com
Cars are backed up on Florin Road during a candlelight vigil for Stephon Clark near 29th Street on Friday, March 23, 2018.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
pkitagaki@sacbee.com
Gabriel Give, 34, right, holds up his cell phone during a chant to hold it up. Stephon Clark was unarmed holding his cell phone when he was shot and killed by Sacramento Police in his grandmother’s back yard.
Renee C. Byer
rbyer@sacbee.com
Gabriel Give, 34, right, holds up his cell phone during a chant to hold it up. Stephon Clark was unarmed holding his cell phone when he was shot and killed by Sacramento Police in his grandmother’s back yard.
Renee C. Byer
rbyer@sacbee.com