Sacramento March for Our Lives participants issue strong anti-gun messages

Thousands of marchers made their way up Capitol Mall on Saturday morning to the west steps of the state Capitol to protest gun violence.

March for Our Lives Sacramento is one of more than 800 planned sister marches to the main gathering in Washington, D.C., organized by the survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., last month.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, and Assemblyman Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, are among the scheduled speakers in Sacramento.

My generation is used to moments of silence. This generation is telling us silence is not enough. We need loud, peaceful & urgent civic action that brings real change. That is how the Vietnam war was ended, with young people leading the change and it is how civil rights were won. pic.twitter.com/5pUzdmyR7Y — Darrell Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) March 24, 2018

A spirited but peaceful group, including age groups from elementary students to seniors, carried the same message to put an end to gun violence.

“I see at least four generations here,” said Karen Weise, part of the group that gathered at Crocker Park at 10 a.m. “We're concerned about the influence of the NRA on elected officials.”

Also in her group were Sheila and Robert Holley. Sheila is a former vice principal in the Sacramento City Unified School. Robert is a criminal defense attorney for the last 45 years.

“I am a former vice principal. I see the threat. The answer is not a little bit of gun control, it’s full gun control. This is one of the most important issues of our time. I am so proud to be here right now.”

Robert Holley added, “It's got to stop. We’re tired of people being shot and dying.”

As the marches headed up Capitol Mall, an unidentified man offered his own soundtrack blaring from a boombox.

The song “Guerrilla Radio" by the band Rage Against the Machine, was playing, featuring the lyrics, “What better place then here, what better time than now.”

