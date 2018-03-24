Signs from a march: Sacramento participants express anti-gun sentiments

Thousands marched Saturday from Crocker Park to the west steps of the state Capitol to decry gun violence during the March of our Lives Sacramento event.
The Sacramento march was one of more than 800 planned sister marches to the main gathering in Washington, D.C., organized by the survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., last month.
Here are snapshots, via Twitter, from the Sacramento march:
#mfol #foxnewslies #SensibleGunLaws #March4OurLives #marchforourlivessacramento #Sacramento #californiacapitol pic.twitter.com/1UxcNpchnR— zioness (@moodyehudi) March 24, 2018
Never miss a local story.
#MarchForOurLivesSacramento great turnout in Sacramento, Ca. pic.twitter.com/wgTDnnKdYb— Lee J (@sayWhat215) March 24, 2018
#marchforourlivessacramento #March4OurLives #Enough #EnoughIsEnough #NoMore #NoMoreGuns #sacramento #california pic.twitter.com/uDwwyoiS1s— ღ Kali Kati ღ (@GLAMOROUS24) March 24, 2018
I believe the children are our future... #marchforourlivessacramento pic.twitter.com/l3AaUKtQzx— Sandy Brooks (@sandyjassar) March 24, 2018
#AR-15 weapon of choice by mass murderers everywhere! #MarchForOurLives #GunControlNow #NeverAgain #Enough #GunControlNow #marchforourlivessacramento #MarchForOurLivesSac @minutemanjohn pic.twitter.com/R6AAY2kJCc— ResistanceActionTues (@ResistTTuesday) March 24, 2018
#sacramento #MarchForOurLives #marchforourlivessacramento #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/N0Bj5IX4yC— Ashraf (@SpaceBalls80) March 24, 2018
#marchforourlives #marchforourlivessacramento pic.twitter.com/VOOcxqhhPM— Polly (@pwdoodles) March 24, 2018
Comments