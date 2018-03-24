Thousands attend March For Our Lives at California State Capitol

These stunning documentary images show protesters marching against the shooting of Stephon Clark by Sacramento Police made their way from city hall to Interstate 5 to the doors of Golden 1 Center Thursday..
Protesters from Black Lives Matter and other groups came together Thursday to march against the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento Police officers. The demonstrators shut down I Street and Interstate 5 before heading to Golden 1 Center.
Activists with Black Lives Matter and other groups blocked the entrance to Golden 1 Center during Thursday night's Kings game to protest the shooting of Stephon Clark by Sacramento Police officers on Sunday.
A police officer was hit in the head by a flying object during a protest for Stephon Clark at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center on March 22. Protesters blocked the entrance to the arena and marched through the streets.