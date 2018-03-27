Here are Stephon Clark-related events planned for Tuesday

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra joined Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and Sacramento community leaders at a 9:30 a.m. press conference to discuss the shooting death investigation.

At the event, held at the Attorney General’s office, Becerra said his office would provide independent oversight of the investigation into the death of Clark, an unarmed black man who was shot and killed earlier this month in his grandparents’ backyard.

The state Department of Justice will also review policies of the Sacramento Police Department, Becerra said.

At 3 p.m., Black Lives Matter Sacramento is planning a protest at the Sacramento County District Attorney’ Office, 901 G St., to “encourage the DA to charge the two police officers who killed Stephon Clark with murder,” according to an organization email.

Another Black Lives Matter protest, being billed as a “Black Out,” is planned at 4:30 p.m. before the Sacramento City Council meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 915 I St.

Steinberg has asked Hahn and Schubert to attend the City Council meeting and make a 10-minute presentation each on what their offices are doing to investigate the shooting.

The council will then allow the public to speak for what Steinberg says is the start of a public discussion of where the city, the police and community go from here.