Joan Didion's high school home in Sacramento is for sale – can you afford it?

Want to own a piece of literary history?
One of the homes that writer Joan Didion lived in during her youth in Sacramento is back on the market – though it will cost you a cool $1.75 million.
The three-story, 7,000-square-foot house at the corner of 22nd and T streets in midtown was commissioned in 1910 by Mary Kendall Ross-Roan, who served as a director of Sacramento Bank following her first husband's death. Current owners Chris and Julie Dolan renovated the interior after purchasing the property in 2008.
The Didion family bought the place in the late 1940s, and Frank Reese Didion operated his insurance business out of an office on the first floor. Joan, who grew up around the corner on U Street, lived at the 22nd Street house for her last two years at McClatchy High School, before leaving for college.
The home has four bedrooms (Joan's was in the southeast corner), two bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, as well as a game room, wood floors and a fireplace.
The public can catch a glimpse inside during an open house on Sunday, June 3.
