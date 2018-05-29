Sacramento among nation's Top 20 basketball cities, ranking says. Should it be higher?

Take heart, Sacramento. There's more to basketball than wins and losses – at least in this ranking.
The city ranked 20th on WalletHub's annual "Best and Worst Cities for Basketball Fans" list.
The list appears to be weighted toward cities with NBA teams, as all 19 above Sacramento have clubs in the league. The first city on the survey without a pro team is Chapel Hill, N.C., home of the University of North Carolina. It ranked 23rd.
Sacramento finished with a total score of 34.46 while ranking 18th in large cities, 17th in the NBA category and 183rd in the NCAA.
The Kings are the 13th most valuable NBA team at $1.375 billion, according to Forbes, which helped the result. Perhaps that offset the 12 consecutive seasons of missing the playoffs (the survey measured performance over the last three seasons).
However, one place the capital city struggled on WalletHub's was in "least accessible college basketball stadiums." It was 289th of 291 cities surveyed despite having Sacramento State in town and UC Davis not far away.
The list doesn't take into account community colleges. If it did, Sacramento could use Sac City, American River, Cosumnes River and even Sierra in Rocklin to boost the score.
Also not considered is high school ball. Sacramento has hosted the CIF State finals every year since 1998 except for 2010 (Bakersfield) and 2015 (Berkeley). The city is also home to two current state champs: West Campus (Division III girls) and Sacramento Adventist (D-VI boys).
Sacramento's final score was well behind Los Angeles, which was No. 1 overall at 62.91. L.A. ranked second in NBA and third in NCAA.
WalletHub surveyed 291 cities on 21 metrics on NBA and NCAA Division I teams, with performance, ticket prices and stadium accessibility among the factors.
The site, which specializes in credit reports, used data from several sources — among them the U.S. Census Bureau, ESPN, NBA, NCAA.org and team websites — to conduct its study.
