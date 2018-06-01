How detectives collected DNA samples from the East Area Rapist suspect

The DNA evidence that authorities used to arrest Joseph James DeAngelo in the East Area Rapist case came from swabbing his car door in a public parking lot and later retrieving a used tissue from his trash can, newly released court documents show.

The documents, partially redacted by the court, give the most detailed look yet at how detectives tracked DeAngelo and obtained the evidence that led to his April 24 arrest.

The evidence, which authorities say gave them the strongest ties yet between DeAngelo and a decades-old serial killer-rape spree, came as investigators had the 72-year-old Citrus Heights man under surveillance as a suspect.





A DeAngelo relative had earlier submitted DNA to a genealogy website that authorities determined was close to the suspect they had been looking for. Following an exhaustive effort, they determined that a distant relative of that person - DeAngelo - had been living in areas where many of the crimes had been committed.

But investigators didn't have a sample of DeAngelo's DNA, so Sacramento sheriff's detectives began following him as he moved about town, finally watching April 18 as DeAngelo parked his car in a public parking lot at a Hobby Lobby store in Roseville, according to an arrest warrant affidavit unsealed Friday.

"A swab was collected from the door handle while DeAngelo was inside the store," according to the affidavit from sheriff's Detective Sgt. Ken Clark. "This car door swab was submitted to the Sacramento DA crime lab for DNA testing."

Two days later, the results came back: the swab contained DNA from three different people, and 47 percent of the DNA came from one person, the affidavit said.

That DNA was compared to murders in Orange and Ventura counties where DNA had been collected and saved from decades before, and it came back with results that elated investigators.

"The likelihood ratio for the three-person mixture can be expressed as at least 10 billion times more likely to obtain the DNA results if the contributor was the same as the Orange County/Ventura County (redacted) profile and two unknown and unrelated individuals than if three unknown and unrelated individuals were the contributors," Clark wrote in his affidavit seeking an arrest warrant for DeAngelo.

In other words, investigators believed they had their suspect, but they wanted to be certain. Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert has said previously that even with the possible match she asked for a better sample, so investigators went hunting again, this time focusing on DeAngelo's trash on April 23.

"The trash can was put out on the street in front of his house the night before," Clark wrote. "DeAngelo is the only male ever seen at the residence during the surveillance of his home which has occurred over the last three days."

Detective gathered "multiple samples from the trash can and sent them to the crime lab on Broadway for analysis.

"Only one item, a piece of tissue (item #234-#8), provided interpretable DNA results," Clark wrote. "The likelihood ratio for this sample can be expressed as at least 47.5 Septillion times more likely to obtain the DNA results if the contributor was the same as the Orange County/Ventura County (redacted) profile than if an unknown and unrelated individual is the contributor."

DeAngelo is charged in 12 homicides in Sacramento, Orange, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, but the documents indicate that investigators strongly believe he may be responsible for a 13th slaying in Tulare County, where he was serving as a police officer in Exeter at the time of the 1975 shooting death of college professor Claude Snelling.

The documents were released in response to a motion by The Sacramento Bee and other news organizations asking that the warrants be unsealed.

Arrest and search warrants have been issued seeking seizure of items and information from DeAngelo's home and vehicles, and a separate warrant sought fresh fingerprints, DNA samples and photographs of DeAngelo's body, including his penis.

DeAngelo's public defenders objected unsuccessfully to the serving of that warrant, which authorities apparently sought because victims of the East Area Rapist had described their attacker as not physically well endowed.

The judge agreed that warrant information regarding DeAngelo's alleged murder victims, starting with Brian and Katie Maggiore, who were killed in Rancho Cordova in 1978, can be released.

But the judge said he was keeping sealed for now any information about what was seized from computers, cell phones, photo albums, cars or his home. Authorities had hoped that the searches would turn up "trophies" the attacker took from victims over the years such as class rings or china dishes, and an inventory of items stolen from victims goes on for nine pages.

Much of the nearly 200 pages of documents focus on attacks the East Area Rapist made in the Sacramento area in the 1970s, and although many of those details have been publicly known for years, the judge had many redacted because they related to sex crimes for which DeAngelo has not yet been charged.

The various crime sprees were known by different nicknames - Visalia Ransacker, Original Night Stalker, East Area Rapist, Golden State Killer - until authorities determined through DNA samples left at crime scenes that they likely were the work of one suspect.





DeAngelo, a former police officer who had served in the 1970s in departments in Exeter and Auburn, was arrested April 24 at his Citrus Heights home after investigators matched DNA from crime scenes to DNA on items he had discarded while under surveillance, authorities say.

He had come under suspicion after a distant relative submitted DNA to a genealogy website and investigators detected enough similarities in that sample to begin looking at that individual's family tree, leading them eventually to DeAngelo, who had been living in Citrus Heights since the early 1980s and was a retired mechanic.