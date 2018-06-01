That smoke near Cal Expo? Here's why you may be seeing more of it over the next few weeks

Smoke billowed into the air Friday morning near Cal Expo along the Lower American River as the Sacramento Fire Department conducted fire fuel reduction burns, officials said.
"The purpose is to remove fuel in the dense brush vegetation that has grown during the wet season," said Keith Wade, Sacramento County public information officer.
These fuel reduction burns began Friday and are expected to run most days until June 15. Crews arrive at 8:30 a.m. and the burning begins at 9:30 a.m., finishing at 1:30 p.m. The burning began in the Lower American Parkway and will ultimately cover about 100 acres extending to the Capital City Freeway and Highway 160.
According to Wade, these fuel reduction burns help to avoid large scale wildfires in the upcoming dry season. Limiting the fuel helps keep visitors and firefighters safe. The burns also help to wipe out invasive species by restoring plants native to the area, Wade said.
