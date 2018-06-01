Fire crews conduct controlled burns in Lower American Parkway

Davina Mirembe, a 20-month-old toddler, was brought to Sacramento from Uganda to have life-changing heart surgery at Sutter Medical Center. The trip was funded by international Christian aid organization Samaritan's Purse.
Helmet cam footage has emerged of the fire at Governor’s Circle in south Sacramento early Friday, May 25, 2018. The footage shows Sacramento City Fire crews working to extinguish the blaze and limit the spread of the fire to surrounding areas.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department received calls reporting gunshots in the 9200 block of Lilibet Avenue in the Rosemont area of Sacramento. When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk.
East Area Rapist suspect Joseph James DeAngelo appeared in court on Tuesday, May 29, for a hearing on whether he can receive a fair trial if arrest and search warrant information is released to the public.
SacYard Tap House is one of many Sacramento beer venues that allows children (and dogs). Establishments that serve alcohol can allow minors if they also sell any sort of food — even just snacks or sandwiches — on site.