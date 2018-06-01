Fire crews conduct controlled burns in Lower American Parkway

Sacramento Fire Department crews conduct controlled burns in the Lower American Parkway behind Cal Expo on Friday, June 1, 2018.
Sacramento Fire Department
How kids fit into the scene at SacYard Tap House

Beer

How kids fit into the scene at SacYard Tap House

SacYard Tap House is one of many Sacramento beer venues that allows children (and dogs). Establishments that serve alcohol can allow minors if they also sell any sort of food — even just snacks or sandwiches — on site.