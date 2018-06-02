Deal in the works for Land Park’s century-old golf course to stay open

William Land Golf Course may have just received the lifeline it needs to stay open after financial losses recently threatened to shut it down – and it could add more employees for the iconic Sacramento public course, according to the city.
"Looks like we will be able to keep the people’s golf course open!" Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced on Twitter Friday.
The city has been working on finalizing a deal with Morton Golf LLC to take over the operations of William Land Golf Course beginning July 1, according to the city's newsletter. Morton Golf currently operates the Sacramento area's three other public golf courses: Haggin Oaks, Bing Maloney and Bartley Cavanaugh.
"City staff and officials have been working on solutions to continue operations," the city said. "And a partnership with Morton Golf will allow for a seamless transition."
Last month it was reported the company that operates the historic golf course, First Tee of Greater Sacramento, told city officials that it wanted to terminate its lease with the city by the end of June. First Tee wrote in a letter that it expected to lose $150,000 this year at the course, continuing a five-year trend of heavy losses brought on by a decline in golfers and revenue.
William Land Golf Course has been in operation for nearly a century, and when news came in that the golf course could be shut down Sacramento leaders vowed to keep it open.
"I would only consider closing the Land Park golf course when I break 40, which means this great course will never close!" Steinberg tweeted last month.
By keeping the course open, the city said it would preserve 22 part-time and three existing full-time jobs, with the ability to add three or four more full-time employees.
The City Council will hear the details of the agreement on June 19.
