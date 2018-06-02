New touring comic con to debut in Sacramento this month

A new touring comic con will debut at the Sacramento Convention Center June 22-24.
"Fandemic Tour is a new comic convention that will bring together celebrities, well-known and emerging comic artists, cosplayers and exhibitors with unique pop culture merchandise," according to a news release.
The convention will feature celebrities from top television shows and movies, such as "The Walking Dead," "This is Us," "Smallville," "Dexter," "Boondock Saints," "Nightmare on Elm Street," "Guardians of the Galaxy," and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."
Along with panel discussions and Q&As, the Fandemic will also feature artists, authors, fan groups and some programming featuring socially focused topics, such as the "Mighty League of Acceptance: Using Pop Culture to Engage and Educate about Autism" and the "Body Image and Acceptance with Chunky Girl Comics."
The convention runs Friday from 3 to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A weekend general admission pass for all three days at the convention is $75. Single-day passes are also available at $35 for Friday, $45 for Saturday and $40 for Sunday. A Fandemic Fanatic VIP pass is $150, which will get you access to the convention for all three days, early admission, fast pass for photo ops and autographs, a swag bag and VIP-reserved seating at panels.
