New touring comic con to debut in Sacramento this month

David Perez, right, poses as the character "The Mask" for a selfie with, from left, Gabby Gutierrez, who dressed as "Tina," from the movie The Mask, as Kameron Skellenger, dressed as "The Beast" and Corine Pellegrini as "Belle," from Beauty and the Beast. They were attending SacAnime at the Sacramento Convention Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.