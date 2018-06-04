Tanker overturns on highway, spilling 700 gallons of jet fuel near American River

A tanker truck carrying jet fuel overturned on State Highway 193 north of Placerville, spilling hundreds of gallons of fuel and closing a portion of the highway, Caltrans District 3 announced Monday.
Shortly after 4 a.m., the driver lost control of the truck while driving downhill near Chili Bar Reservoir, a popular spot for rafting, said Steve Nelson, Caltrans spokesman. The truck was carrying 800 gallons of jet fuel and another tank full of pesticides.
The tanker tipped onto its left side, blocking both lanes, the CHP said. The fuel tank slammed into the embankment, causing a rupture in the tank, the CHP said. Approximately 700 gallons spilled down the hillside but did not get into the American RIver.
This portion of highway is very windy and steep, and has 25 mph turns, said Officer Terri Pedretti of the Placerville California Highway Patrol.
The driver was injured and transported to a local hospital.
Hazardous materials crews are pumping the remaining 100 gallons of jet fuel out of the tank and removing the pesticides before the truck can be towed, Nelson said.
Northbound Highway 193 was closed at the junction with Highway 49 outside Placerville. Southbound lanes were closed at Rock Creek Road. The highway closure was to remain in effect through the evening.
Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM
