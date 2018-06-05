Look at the variety of birds spending time in Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area

These birds can bee seen in the the Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area near Sacramento this June 2018.
Jim Morris Sacramento Valley Water
Firefighters rescue kitten in downtown Sacramento

After receiving calls about a trapped kitten heard meowing near a 9th Street home, Sacramento Fire Department responded and rescued the cat. Nicknamed "Sharkey," he had been wedged between a planter box and wooden wall panels.