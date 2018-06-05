K-9 officer Ramon mourned by Folsom Police Department

The Folsom Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its K-9 officers, Ramon.
"Every day I had Ramon was a blessing. He is already greatly missed," Folsom police Officer Nathan Ventioner said in a Facebook post after losing his partner to illness.
Each morning, Ramon was energetic and ready for his walk, but Friday was different, Ventioner said on the Folsom Police K-9 Association's page.
Ventioner noticed Ramon was lethargic and lacked appetite when he got home from work Friday morning. He took his partner to the veterinarian's office, where tests and surgery revealed widespread tumors with no chance of recovery. Ramon was not awakened from the surgery.
"Ramon was amazing dog," Ventioner said. "He not only was my partner for seven years, but a huge part of my family. Ramon was a true ambassador for our department and very active in our community."
