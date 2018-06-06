Bear, cub roam awfully close to cyclists on this South Lake Tahoe bike trail

Early indications of a UC Davis animal science study show feeding dairy cows seaweed may reduce methane emissions caused by their farting, pooping and burping, university researcher Ermias Kebreab announced Thursday, May 24.
Local anglers watched Wednesday as one million young Chinook salmon raised in the Feather River Fish Hatchery were released in the Sacramento River. State officials released the fish in response to last year's Oroville Damn crisis.
Many sites on the American River exceeded the EPA’s limit for safe levels of E. coli bacteria in 2015 and 2016. The bacteria comes from human and animal waste, and its presence indicates an increased likelihood of disease-causing organisms.
A security camera above a refrigerator shows six bears invading a Lake Tahoe vacation home through a window in October 2017. The homeowner who shared this video asked not to be identified because he fears harassment from bear advocates in the area.
Coming to sacbee.com: Imagine going to the kitchen for a midnight snack and finding that a family of bears is ransacking your cupboards. Such scenarios are growing more common in Lake Tahoe. Read about the risks and the controversy over what to do.
Dubbed Ms. Jarhead Coyote by rescuers, the animal was released Monday evening in her home territory near Cool, California. Gold Country Wildlife Rescue rehabilitated the coyote after finding in critical condition with her head stuck in a plastic c