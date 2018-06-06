Bear, cub roam awfully close to cyclists on this South Lake Tahoe bike trail

A cub climbs down from a tree to her mother bear along this bike trail in South Lake Tahoe.
El Dorado County Sheriff's Office
Watch six bears ransack a Lake Tahoe vacation home

Environment

A security camera above a refrigerator shows six bears invading a Lake Tahoe vacation home through a window in October 2017. The homeowner who shared this video asked not to be identified because he fears harassment from bear advocates in the area.