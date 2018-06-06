Firefighters battle grass blaze scorching more than 100 acres in Wilton

Firefighters on Wednesday afternoon battled a grass fire in Wilton that stretched over 100 acres.
The blaze was burning between Dillard Road and the Cosumnes River, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District spokesman Chris Vestal.
As the fire began in a relatively rural area, Vestal said he didn't expect evacuations would be necessary. Firefighters were working to prevent flames from reaching the Sacramento Municipal Utility District's solar panel plant in Dillard, he said.
The fire began around 1:45 p.m, Vestal said. Its cause has not yet been determined.
The Wilton Fire Department, Herald Fire Department, Cosumnes Fire Department and Sacramento County Sheriff's Department were assisting the operation.
SMUD initially referred to the blaze as the Tessie Fire, but it was renamed the Simpson Fire.
