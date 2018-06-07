Steinberg on sales tax increase: ‘One penny could change the economic arc of Sacramento’

Liver specialists say there’s a form of hepatitis that is sneaking up on about 12 percent of the U.S. population, or 25 million Americans. It's called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH. NASH Education Program and the 1st International NASH Day.
For more than a year, Sacramento activist Carlos Montes-Ponce has been fighting to end the county's ICE contract to hold immigrants in deportation proceedings in a county jail. The Board of Supervisors voted to end the contract Tuesday, June 5.
Voters at the McKinley Park library in Sacramento say they had trouble figuring out which polling place to go to on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, under a new voting system approved by California legislators in 2016.
Sacramento County DA Anne Marie Schubert declared victory Tuesday, June 5, 2018 over challenger Noah Phillips after a contentious race spotlighted by the shooting of Stephon Clark and the arrest of a suspect in the East Area Rapist case.
Initial reporting put Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones ahead of challengers in the county’s primary elections Tuesday night. Challenger Milo Fitch wasn't ready to concede on Tuesday night, June 5, 2018.