Citrus Heights council looks at censuring member Bret Daniels over stalking allegations

Multiple police reports of alleged stalking by Citrus Heights City Councilman Bret Daniels have led fellow council members to consider publicly censuring him.
The Citrus Heights council will make the decision at a special meeting Thursday afternoon, two days after initial polling results put Daniels, a candidate for Sacramento County sheriff, last in the race.
Their motivation for the public censure centers on reports made to the city’s Police Department in 2008 and 2017, in which Daniels is accused of stalking a former girlfriend from high school in both instances, according to the meeting’s agenda.
Though subsequent investigations into the 2008 and 2017 allegations concluded Daniels’ actions did not rise to criminal wrongdoing, the City Council says his behavior does not properly represent their city.
“The conduct outlined in these documents is unacceptable and is indicative of a pattern of behavior by Council Member Daniels,” the agenda for the meeting says. “Therefore, the Council is considering for action possible censure of this council member.”
The allegations are not the first levied against the former sheriff’s deputy.
Daniels was fired from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department in 2000 after the department claimed he lied about an incident in which he asked a campus police officer to help him find a female acquaintance living in Tucson, Ariz. He said he didn’t realize it was illegal to use classified information to find the woman, a 2006 Sacramento Bee article said.
The most recent incident was initially investigated by Citrus Heights Police Department at the behest of Police Chief Ronald Lawrence in September 2017, redacted police records obtained by The Bee show.
Lawrence told the investigating officer, Lt. Alex Turcotte, to look into Daniels after the councilman asked him if the department was looking into a harassment claim from a woman he had emailed on Aug. 29.
The woman indicated to Daniels that she was upset by the email and that she would report the incident to police. Lawrence told Daniels he was not aware of the incident but that it would be inappropriate to talk to him about the incident if an investigation did exist, the records showed.
“Chief Lawrence became concerned that (redacted) may be a victim of harassment by a public official,” Turcotte said in the police report. “He asked that I contact (redacted) and ensure she had been offered the appropriate resources and services for her issues and determine if any crime had occurred.”
Turcotte contacted the woman, who explained she had dated Daniels in high school. Daniels continued to try to stay in touch with her over the years, even after she repeatedly told him not to contact her, according to the police report.
The case was eventually forwarded to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office after the woman said she was “not certain she could trust the department to remain objective” given Daniels’ position as a city councilman.
Shelly Orio, a District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman, said the office found Daniels did not commit any criminal acts in the 2017 incident.
The woman also reported the same incident to the Roseville Police Department, which came to the same conclusion, said Rob Baquera, a department spokesman.
“We took a services report from the female and our officers determined that a crime did not take place,” Baquera said.
A second police report obtained by The Bee outlines a similar incident from 2008, in which the Citrus Heights Police Department investigated reports of Daniels stalking a woman he dated in high school.
Daniels reportedly approached a man in front of a home and demanded to know where the woman was. The same day, the officer investigating the report talked to the woman involved and she told the officer she used to date Daniels while she was in high school.
Daniels continued to ask about her when running into common acquaintances, and told them “dating her was the best time of his life,” according to the police report. She described feeling uncomfortable about Daniels’ behavior.
The same report also describes a separate interaction 10 days earlier between Daniels and another person who appeared to know the woman who previously dated Daniels.
He asked the person questions about the woman that the person described as “invasive,” and when the person asked Daniels what his names was, he insisted she not tell the woman, according to the police report.
Citrus Heights police Lt. Dave Gutierrez said officers determined those incidents did not rise to the level of criminality.
The City Council became aware of the incidents in mid-May after the city received a Public Records Act request asking for information regarding Daniels’ conduct in recent years, according to the council's agenda.
Katherine Cooley, an assistant to the Citrus Heights city manager, said council members would not make any comments about the resolution to publicly censure Daniels before the open session planned for Thursday afternoon.
In a Facebook message from his sheriff’s campaign page, Daniels said he planned to release a written statement during the meeting.
