Collision on I-80 in north Sacramento delays morning commutes

A three-car collision on westbound I-80 near Norwood Avenue in north Sacramento on Friday morning has caused a traffic jam and delays to morning commutes.
The vehicles have been moved to the right-hand shoulder, Caltrans said on Twitter. Drivers should watch out for tow trucks and emergency responders.
There people involved in the collision suffered minor injuries and no one was transported to the hospital, said Officer Mike Zerfas, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.
Traffic is backed up between Norwood Avenue and Marysville Boulevard. All lanes are open.
