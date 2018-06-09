Horse 'feathers'? This one has 'em

A breed of horse called a Gypsy Vanner named ‘Pink Panther’ is seen during the Western States Horse Expo in Sacramento on Saturday.
According to Starfire’s Samantha VanSickle, the Gypsy breed is a draught horse from the United Kingdom often associated with the gypsy culture there.
It is known for its long mane and tail, and flowing ‘feathers’ on the lower legs.
It is a relative newcomer to the United States, being introduced here in the mid 1990s. California’s Western States Horse Expo, continuing through Sunday, June 10, is a must-attend event for any horse owner.
In the three days it is at Cal Expo in Sacramento, you can catch up on the latest training and education, shop the nation’s premier equine vendors and connect with your horse friends.
Comments