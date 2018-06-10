Faces in the crowd: Sac Pride draws thousands

“Pride is just a place where I can be where my community surrounds me and I feel accepted and loved for who I am.” -Allison Garcia
“Pride: it means showing love no matter who you are.”-Choua Xiong
“It means you get to be yourself without feeling judged. Almost like the rave acronym ‘Peace, Love, Unity, Respect’ which is what I follow anyways. You can express yourself without being judged, there is peace everywhere, everyone is united, you respect everyone and anything.” -John Douangpanya
“It means being proud of who you are, embracing every single part of you, showing it to the world every day you wake up.” -Juan Acosta
“Pride is taking joy in who you are and showing people the real you, and not hiding who you really are.” -Emma Morse
“[Pride] is just being yourself.” -Mikah Miranda
“[Pride] is the freedom to be yourself.” -Sister Defiance Royale
“Pride is an opportunity for me to come and support my friends, family and the people who I know who are from the LGBTQ community.” -Aj Trela
“It means diversity, being a community. A real community. Freedom to be who you are.” -Shirley Darling
“It is the community getting together and showing that we support all different types of people, relationships, everyone is equal - even the dogs too.” -Kelly Lee
“Pride means coming out, being yourself and celebrating who you are.” -Markus Pogue
“Arf.” -Members of Bolt float
“My mother crying at the parade is pretty special because we grew up in a fundamentalist Christian household and I haven’t spoken to my dad in 22 years because of his prejudice. But, my mother embraces us and she comes to the parade and she cries and its beautiful.” -Christopher Kendrick-Stafford
“Pride is all about self love and accepting who you really are.” -Josh Noland
“Pride to me is accepting my sexuality and coming together with a ton of other people, which I think is really cool. The environment for queer people has really changed so rapidly over the last 50 years that I feel so blessed and proud to live in a time where I can kiss my girlfriend on the street and not be assaulted and to be accepted for who I am.” -Zoe Smith
