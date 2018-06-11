Here's the view Sac State president's wife had as she rappelled down 16-story building
In a fundraiser to support at-risk youth, the wife of Sacramento State President Robert S. Nelsen and Herky the Hornet mascot rappelled from a tall downtown Sacramento building. "Over the Edge" fundraiser was sponsored by Stanford Youth Solutions.
Susan Delph was homeless for seven years, and camped for the last two of them on the American River. For now, she lives in a residential home in South Natomas under a new Sacramento County programs that provides temporary shelter for the homeless.
Roughly 60 people volunteered to step off the roof of a hotel in downtown Sacramento on Friday, June 8, 2018, and rappel 16 stories for the charity Stanford Youth Solutions, a Sacramento organization that provides programs for at-risk youth.
Rodney Richard Miller was shot as a teenager in his family’s home in College Greens in 1977. He believes the East Area Rapist was the shooter. Miller describes the events that led to his shooting on June 6, 2018.
Rocklin teacher Amy Estes talks on June 7, 2018, about how cyberbullying by students drove her from the classroom. She filed a discrimination complaint against the school district with the Department of Fair Employment and Housing this week.
The Citrus Heights City Council voted to publicly censure Bret Daniels, a councilman who ran for Sacramento County sheriff, after reports to the city’s police department that he stalked a former girlfriend from high school in 2008 and 2017.
Liver specialists say there’s a form of hepatitis that is sneaking up on about 12 percent of the U.S. population, or 25 million Americans. It's called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH. NASH Education Program and the 1st International NASH Day.
