Elk Grove man dies during triathlon in Michigan

A man from Elk Grove died over the weekend during the Grand Rapids Triathlon in Michigan.
Gary Grunwald, 61, was competing on the run portion of the USA Triathlon Clydesdale & Athena National Championships in Grand Rapids June 10 when he died, according to a post on the event's Facebook page on Monday.
"The sport lost a member of its beloved community, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to Gary’s family and friends," the post said.
USA Triathlon and the Tris4Health Race Management Company, the organizers and hosts for the event, said they "are working together to collect more information."
This, while the timing was "horrible," was how he would have wanted to pass on, according to a Facebook post from a woman who identified Grunwald as her father.
She described him as a "fierce competitor" and said they had talked via phone a few days before the race.
"He wasn't a fan of being timid, living life apologetically or on the sidelines," the woman said. "He loved his family, competition, being a goofball, and making the most out of life."
The post said there will be a celebration of life for Grunwald at The Falls in Elk Grove on July 1 at 11 a.m.
